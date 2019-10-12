Damage caused to grassroots football ground in burglary as culprit makes off with confectionery
Damage has been caused to a grassroots football ground which was targeted in a burglary which saw the culprit make off with confectionery.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after Horden Community Welfare Football Club was target by burglars overnight on Thursday, October 10 and Friday, October 11.
The club says nothing valuable is stored at the ground overnight so only confectionery was stolen but significant damage has been caused by those responsible for the burglary.
A spokesman for the football club posted on social media: “Our ground was broken into last night.
“If anyone knows anything please get in touch. The police have been informed.
“There’s nothing of value ever kept in the ground so apart from the damage done in breaking-in the idiots have just taken some confectionery.”
The community has rallied to show their support for the club and the police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “Overnight between Thursday 10 October 2019 and Friday 11 October 2019 a burglary occurred at Horden CW Football Club, Horden.
“Entry was gained and various items were stolen.
“The football club is a community club that takes a great deal of time and effort to run.
“The club has suffered financial loss in a time that grass roots clubs are struggling.”
Anyone with any information about the burglary is asked to contact Phil Stephenson at Peterlee Neighbourhood Police Team, in confidence, quoting Crime Reference CRI00226946.