Dad who threatened neighbour and her family following dispute over land given restraining order

The case was heard at South Tyneside Law Courts. Picture by FRANK REID.

Ian Armstrong, 48, also warned her family were “dead” after bad blood on his side about land near their homes spilled over.

He went to her property, opposite his own in a cul-de-sac Avon Crescent, Chilton Moor, on Sunday, August 30.

Prosecutor Sue Baker told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court he shouted, ‘You are your boys are ******* dead.

“I’m coming for you one by one. I’m coming for your pretty blond boy first’.”

Armstrong has now been warned by a judge to refrain from going within 10 metres of her home – or face the consequences.

And he must also keep away from the woman and her family in a situation for two years under the terms of the restraining order.

Mrs Baker told the hearing: “This was a guilty plea on the day of trial. It’s about land adjoining the property. Things came to a head.

“[The neighbour] says that she was outside and the defendant shouted at her.

“She went indoors but returned out later. He shouted at her again.

“Her son came outside to see if she was ok, and the defendant also shouted abuse at him.

“About two hours later, she heard a banging on her door, and it was the defendant.

“He said, ‘You are your boy are ******* dead. I’m coming for you one by one. I’m coming for your pretty blond boy first’.

“The defendant admitted making the threats but said that he didn’t mean to threaten to kill anybody.”

Mrs Baker said the woman called the police and her husband, who arrived home and was also threatened by Armstrong.

In a victim statement, she said she “felt like a prisoner” in her own home.

She added: “All we want is to be left alone. I just want this to be over. The children are scared.

“Nobody should have to live in fear in their own home. This is the reality for us. I ask the court to stop this for us.”

Armstrong pleaded guilty to a charge of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Anna Metcalfe, defending, said he had done so on the basis he did not make threats to kill.

She added: “He is remorseful for his actions on that day.”

District Judge Paul Currer told Armstrong his behaviour had been ‘despicable”, “disproportionate” and “inexcusable” - and had done him no credit.

But said he recognised it had been out of character and Armstrong was otherwise hard-working and a devoted father.

The restraining order prevents Armstrong from going within 10 metres of his victim’s home and prohibits him from any other contact.

Judge Currer also sentenced him to a 12-month community order, with a requirement of 20 days of rehabilitation work with the Probation Service.

And he also ordered that Armstrong pay a £100 fine, with £100 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.