Cyclist could hold key in investigation into domestic incident between couple on village street
A cyclist who stopped to help a man and woman when they had a fall out in a street – leaving one of them hurt – has been urged to come forward by detectives.
Durham Constabulary officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what has been described as a domestic incident between a couple in the Blackhall Rocks area, between 3.30pm and 6.30pm on Monday, July 19.
They are particularly keen to identify and speak to a man who was cycling in the area, who it is understood stopped to help the couple.
One of the couple sustained an injury to their leg although no further details have been released by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and key in extension 202621 to speak to Detective Constable Paul Harbisher or extension 202688 to speak to Detective Constable Kathryn Pudney.
Alternatively, they can be emailed via [email protected] or [email protected], quoting incident reference 357 of July 22.