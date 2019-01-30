Crook who pawned stolen jewellery moves away from South Shields to 'get away' from past

A handler who pawned £1,000 of jewellery that had been stolen in a house raid 24-hours before has been put behind bars.

Christopher Robertson was caught on cctv getting cash in exchange for the stolen £800 ring and £200 bracelet last October.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 39-year-old also used a John Lewis gift card that had been taken during the break-in, that had left the homeowner family "devastated".

When police traced Robertson from the pawn shop footage and went to his home, officers found 11 cannabis plants growing across two bedrooms.

The court heard that Robertson had moved from South Shields to Sunderland to 'get away from all of his past'.

Robertson, of Chilton Street, Sunderland, admitted handling stolen goods, three offences of fraud and producing cannabis.

Mr Recorder Dapinder Singh QC jailed Robertson for a total of 13 months and told him: "The items had been stolen from a burglary and you were in possession of them the day after."

The judge said Robertson has a "horrendous" criminal record.

Richard Herrmann, defending, said Robertson has taken "enormous steps" to turn his life around by seeking professional help and moving home.

Mr Herrmann said: "In the last four to five months he has taken enormous steps to finally put behind him the life of addiction to drugs and crime that results from that addiction to drugs.

"He has moved out of where he has spent all of his life, South Shields, and moved to Sunderland.

"He has done that to get away from drug dealing associates and get away from all of his past."

Mr Herrmann said Robertson now receives counselling to help him turn his back on drugs and crime.