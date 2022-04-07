Crimestoppers raises reward for wanted 'violent' Sunderland man Alan Jordan to £3,000

Twenty-nine-year-old Alan Jordan is wanted for emergency recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Jordan knows that he is being hunted and despite extensive searches in the Sunderland area and also appeals for information, he remains at large.

It is believed that he has connections to Derbyshire, Manchester and Edinburgh.

National charity Crimestoppers offered an initial £1,000 reward but has now raised the offer to £3,000 for information it exclusively receives – either online or by calling freephone 0800 555 111 – that leads to Jordan’s arrest.

Fleur Brown, North East Regional Manager at the charity, said people were able to provide information anonymously: “Alan Jordan is wanted for serious offences and, so far, has evaded efforts to find him. Our charity is here to give people an anonymous option if they prefer not to speak to the police. You can tell us what you know and we’ll pass it on for you.

“This urgent appeal is to anyone with information on where Alan Jordan might be to do the right thing and to speak to our charity 100% anonymously. If you think you know where he is, or think you might have seen him, please speak up and tell us anonymously.

Have you seen him?

“Please remember that Crimestoppers, as a charity that iss independent of the police, has always kept its promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us with their crime information since we began in the late 1980s.

“Call our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week or fill in our website’s simple and secure anonymous online form. No one will ever know you contacted us. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information.”

Information passed directly to the police will not qualify for the reward. The reward will only be available for information passed to Crimestoppers’ via the freephone 0800 555 111 number or via the charity’s website crimestoppers-uk.org/

