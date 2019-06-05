Crimestoppers offers cash reward to find fugitive brothers

A five-figure sum has been offered for help in tracing fugitive brothers suspected of masterminding a £1m crime spree.

Brian Thexton, 43 and Ronald Thexton, 35, both of Park Road, Bishop Auckland, are wanted in connection with theft and burglary offences across the north of England.

They have been on the run since escaping the scene of dawn raids across the Durham area on May 8 and are believed to have escaped in a silver Mercedes with the registration CK60 WJM.

Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering £5,000 for information leading to the discovery of either brother.

A statement from the charity said that the pair could be anywhere in the country and warned: "The brothers should not be approached. They are suspected of being part of a criminal gang responsible for over 30 burglaries and thefts over the year, to the value of around £1 million."

Offences they are suspected of involvement with include high value commercial plant theft, stealing ATM machines, cash in transit thefts and robberies from residential homes.

Gary Murray, the North West regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: “Brian and Ronald Thexton are wanted for a number of serious offences.

"It is important to our charity that people are kept safe in their homes and communities and this is why we are appealing to anybody who may know the whereabouts of these men to do the right thing and to get in contact with us.

“If you have any information, however insignificant it may appear, please contact us. In over 30 years we have always kept our promise of 100% anonymity to everyone who trusts us with their crime information.

“Remember that your information is important. Our UK Contact Centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form.

"No one will know you contacted us, and it could be your information that makes a huge difference.”