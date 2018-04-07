Court round-up: Sunderland cases dealt with by magistrates

The following Sunderland cases have been dealt with in the magistrates’ court.

Claire Marie Jarvis, 43, of Fordfield Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing one British joint, one diced beef, one rump steak to a value unknown from Asda in Pennywell. She was fined £120 and was told to pay compensation of £10.

Paul Richardson, 31, of Ramsgate Road, Red House, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing Foster’s lager to the value of £23.94 from Spar in Hylton Road, on September 25. He was fined £60 and was told to pay compensation of £23.94 and costs of £85.

Graham Smedley, 32, of Gleneagles Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Washington, on March 10. He was fined £220 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

John McGuire, 50, of Neville Court, Sulgrave, Washington, pleaded guilty to harassing a woman between December 17 and 18, 2017. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £200.

Ross Salkeld, 25, of Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, Washington, pleaded guilty to destroying a window to the value of £150, on January 17 and assaulting a woman. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement. He was told to pay compensation of £200 and costs of £100.

Joshua Andrew Wigham, 25, of Shakespeare Street, Southwick, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer, on August 26, 2017. He was fined £80 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Dean Franklin, 29, of Watford Close, Witherwack, Sunderland, pleaded guiltyt to causing harassment, alarm or distress, on January 12. He was sentenced to a community order and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £150.