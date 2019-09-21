Court Round-Up: Obstructing police and threatening behaviour - the latest cases to be dealt with by magistrates
The following cases have been heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Glen Little, 36, of Mortimer Road, South Shields, was given a 12-month community order after admitting a charge of harassment. He was also given a restraining order, fined £162 and ordered to pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £85.
Ako Bawa, 21, of Walsh Avenue, Hebburn, was fined £40 and ordered to pay costs of £60 after admitting a breach of a community order.
David Lee Taylor, 22, of Burleigh Street, South Shields, was fined £60 after pleading guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.
Samantha Doran, 33, of Dawson Terrace, Sunderland, was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting she failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. She was also fined £30.
Robert Benjamin Egdell, 43, of Beaconsfield Terrace, Birtley, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge after admitting to obstructing a police officer.
Dale Hughes, 30, of Lilburne Close, Sunderland, was jailed for nine weeks after admitting a charge of threatening behaviour. He was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a victim surcharge of £115. He also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to magistrates’ court.Darren Wallace, 46, of Azalea Terrace South, Sunderland, was given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for six months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge. He admitted driving without a licence, driving without insurance and breaching a suspended sentence.