Coroner's officer's appeal to trace family of Sunderland woman Lynn Harlow
A coroner's officer has appealed to the public for help to trace the family of a Sunderland woman.
By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill is trying to trace any surviving relations of 68-year-old Lynn Harlow.
Ms Harlow was found dead at her home in Elstob Place, Silksworth, on Thursday, January 6.
An investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing but efforts to trace any family members have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mr Weighill on 561 7841 or email [email protected]