Coroner's officer's appeal to trace family of Sunderland man Vincent Wardrop

A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family Sunderland man.

By Kevin Clark
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST

Vincent James Wardrop, 67, died yesterday, Monday, April 17, at his home address in Nelson Close, Hendon.

Efforts to trace any next of kin have been unsuccessful and now coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill is asking for anyone who may have any information to come forward.

Anyone who is able to help can contact Mr Weighill at the coroner’s office at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7841 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Can you help?