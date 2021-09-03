Coroner's officer appeal to trace family of 70-year-old Sunderland man John Belcher
A Sunderland coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a 70-year-old man.
John Francis Belcher died at his home in Lumley Tower, Sunderland, yesterday, Thursday, September 2.
It is understood Mr Belcher was originally from London.
He is believed to have had two sons to whom he had not spoken for some time. They may live abroad, possibly in Thailand and Canada.
Anyone who is able to assist in tracing Mr Belcher’s family should contact coroner’s officer Jessica Lee on 561 7844 or [email protected]