Coroner's appeal to trace family of Sunderland man Ian Almond after he collapsed in street

Sunderland’s coroner’s office is appealing for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who collapsed in the street.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:07 pm

Ian Thomas Richard Almond was found in Lawrence Street, Sunderland, yesterday, Sunday, April 24. He had collapsed just two days after his 77th birthday,.

Mr Almond was taken ill shortly after leaving a local shop and efforts by members of the public to revive him were unsuccessful.

The coroner’s office has confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Almond, of Keelboat Lodge in Hartley Street, is known to have visited pubs in the area but also to have traveled through to Newcastle.

Efforts have been made to trace any next of kin for Mr Almond but have so far proved unsuccessful.

Anyone with any contact information for Mr Almond’s family is asked to get in touch with Neville Dixon in the Sunderland Coroner’s office on 07835 278237 or via e-mail on [email protected]

Mr Almond was found collapsed in Lawrence Street. Picture: Google Maps