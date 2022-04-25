Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Thomas Richard Almond was found in Lawrence Street, Sunderland, yesterday, Sunday, April 24. He had collapsed just two days after his 77th birthday,.

Mr Almond was taken ill shortly after leaving a local shop and efforts by members of the public to revive him were unsuccessful.

The coroner’s office has confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Almond, of Keelboat Lodge in Hartley Street, is known to have visited pubs in the area but also to have traveled through to Newcastle.

Efforts have been made to trace any next of kin for Mr Almond but have so far proved unsuccessful.

Anyone with any contact information for Mr Almond’s family is asked to get in touch with Neville Dixon in the Sunderland Coroner’s office on 07835 278237 or via e-mail on [email protected]