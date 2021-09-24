Coroner's appeal to find family of Sunderland man after death
A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died today.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 4:40 pm
Sixty-two-year-old Stephen Lawford passed away at home in Pemberton Close, Monkwearmouth, today, Friday, September 24.
Enquiries have suggested he has living relations but it is not known if any are local.
It is believed that one family member may reside in Kent.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr Lawford’s family should contact Coroner’s Officer Andrew Weighill on 561 7841 or via email at [email protected]