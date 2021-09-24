Coroner's appeal to find family of Sunderland man after death

A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man who died today.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 24th September 2021, 4:40 pm

Sixty-two-year-old Stephen Lawford passed away at home in Pemberton Close, Monkwearmouth, today, Friday, September 24.

Enquiries have suggested he has living relations but it is not known if any are local.

It is believed that one family member may reside in Kent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr Lawford’s family should contact Coroner’s Officer Andrew Weighill on 561 7841 or via email at [email protected]

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.