Sixteen-year-old Thomas was found dead by mum Helen Wardropper at their home in Westheath Avenue, Grangetown, on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Post mortem toxicology tests revealed he died of an overdose of heroin.

An inquest has heard a decision had been taken by children’s service organisation Together for Children to place him in secure accommodation in an effort to stop him obtaining drugs – the second time he had been placed away from home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Brookes and pictured with mum Helen Wardropper (left) and aunt Cheryl Coggins

The move had been intended to last just three days – but it had proved impossible to find anywhere for seven weeks.

Eventually, with staff no longer legally able to stop him from accessing drugs and his mental health suffering, it was agreed he could return home despite the risk he might relapse.

But a Placement with Parents assessment had not been carried out and Thomas’ care plan had not been updated.

Recording a conclusion of misadventure at Sunderland Corner's Court on Thursday, September 23, at the end of a four-day hearing, assistant coroner Karin Welsh said that although she had not found any direct causal link between Together for Children's failures and the death of Thomas, “that does not in any way minimise the woeful shortcomings I have noted."

Giving evidence at Sunderland Coroner’s Court this morning, Ms Wardropper said she had felt left to cope on her own with the mental health fall-out when Thomas returned home and felt she was in ‘constant crisis’.

“Together for Children had put Thomas on two placements, made everything significantly worse, then gone ‘Here you go, you deal with it’ – that’s how it felt,” she said.

"There was no safety net. There was no safety net at all for me and Thomas. If anything, we were more vulnerable as a family because of all the emotional damage that had been done.

"I believe Thomas’ risk of taking his own life was the highest it had ever been.”

Because the care order remained in place, Thomas had lived in constant fear that he could be taken away from home and returned to a placement at any time.

"He was upset, he was very nervous that Together for Children would come back and take him away from home,” said Ms Wardropper.

"Thomas was just waiting for Together for Children to pounce.

"I was in constant crisis all the time – I don’t feel like I came off red alert at all.”

The court heard Ms Wardropper has previously suggested Thomas could come home if sufficient help was in place and had requested that should include mental health support from the Children and Young People’s Service, resumption of cognitive behavioural therapy and access to the Youth Drug and Alcohol Project.

Asked by her solicitor Ruth Bundy if any of these had been put in place, she replied: “Not at all.”

Together for Children director of children’s social care Martin Birch said the organisation had introduced a raft of changes in recent years and had been graded ‘Outstanding’ on its latest Ofsted assessment.

The service had been in a state of flux at the time of Thomas’ return home: “It was quite a difficult time,” said Mr Birch.

"A lot of the senior management team were just coming in.”

The inquest had heard a care report recommended Thomas be given a psychological assessment, but this had never happened. Together for Children had now appointed an in-house psychologist so it was no longer reliant on outside resources.