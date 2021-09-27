Coroner appeal to trace family of Barry Rook, 80, from Sunderland
A Sunderland coroner’s officer has appealed for help in tracing the family of a pensioner who died in hospital.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 1:11 pm
Eighty-year-old Barry Rook, who lived in a care home in the city, passed away at Sunderland Royal Hospital on Saturday, September 29.
As far as anyone is aware, Mr Rook does not have any surviving family.
Anyone with any information about Mr Rook’s relations is asked to contact Sunderland coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill on 561 7841 or via email on [email protected]