Eighty-year-old Barry Rook, who lived in a care home in the city, passed away at Sunderland Royal Hospital on Saturday, September 29.

As far as anyone is aware, Mr Rook does not have any surviving family.

Anyone with any information about Mr Rook’s relations is asked to contact Sunderland coroner’s officer Andrew Weighill on 561 7841 or via email on [email protected]

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Rook passed away at Sunderland Royal Hospital