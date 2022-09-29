Convicted murderer on the run as Northumbria Police appeal for help to locate his whereabouts

Lee Nevins, 39, was found guilty of the murder of Lee Jobling In Gateshead in November 2006 and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The 39-year-old was on a period of leave on temporary licence from HMP Sudbury, in Derbyshire, but failed to return on Tuesday (September 27).

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “Can you help our colleagues at Derbyshire Constabulary with their searches for Lee Nevins? He has links to Chester-le-Street, Gateshead, and the wider Northumbria Police area.

“Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote reference 22563940.”

Nevins is described as white, of slim build, and about 6ft tall with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

He also has a tattoo of a Tasmanian Devil on his arm

