Connor Brown probe: Inquest due to be held into 18-year-old Sunderland man’s death

The inquest of murder victim Connor Brown is due to open this week.

The 18-year-old former Farringdon Academy student and amateur boxer died in hospital after he was stabbed in lane at the rear of The Borough pub in Sunderland city centre in the early hours of Sunday, February 24.

On Thursday morning, an inquest into Connor’s death is due to be opened by Newcastle’s coroner’s court at Newcastle Civic Centre.

It is expected the hearing will be adjourned to a later date.

Connor’s death shocked the city, with a GoFundMe page set up to support his family now standing at more than £29,000.

Fundraising events, including a football match and a collection outside the Stadium of Light before a home game, was followed by a boxing event held at the Roker Hotel on Saturday night.

A Dance 4 Connor night will be held this Friday at Illusions and Detroit.

Last week, hundreds turned out to pay their final respects to Connor, who was a member of the reception team at the Happy House Surgery in Durham Road.

People were invited to wear his favourite colour, red, with the Sunderland AFC badge and the team’s colours draped over the horses as they drew a carriage to Sunderland Crematorium.

Connor was laid to rest at Grangetown Cemetery, with celebrations of his life held at The Scullery in Silksworth and The Dophin in Farringdon.

In a tribute issued by his family they said: “Without the kindness shown by people, we would have crumbled.

“The community have really kept us going.”

* Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, and Ally Gordon, 19, of Polmuir Road, both Sunderland, are both charged with Connor’s murder.

Gordon faces a separate charge of possession of a bladed article.

A provisional trial date has been set for July.