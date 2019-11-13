Connor Brown murder trial: Medics fought to save 19-year-old stabbed five times in chest and back in alleyway

Two men face trial for murdering Connor Brown (pictured)

Leighton Barrass had warned he would "stab any one of them" as he "rapidly approached" a group of people who were on a Saturday night out, while armed with a blade, it is claimed.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Connor Brown, who had just celebrated his 19th birthday, stepped in to "stop him carrying out his threat", in Sunderland city centre, and was stabbed five times to the chest and back.

Jurors have heard Barrass's pal Ally Gordon joined in the violence, which happened in Feburary, "encouraging and assisting" Barrass by "kicking and stamping" on Mr Brown.

Connor Brown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite doctors from the air ambulance service performing emergency surgery and carrying out transfusions on him in the street after the attack, Mr Brown was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square and Gordon, 20, of Polmuir Road both Sunderland, deny murder and are being tried by a jury.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill QC told the court the trouble had started that night, in the busy thoroughfare between pubs and shops, when Mr Brown and his pal Stephen Nunn, who knew Gordon, bumped into the two attackers in the lane.

Mr Hill said the pair, although "mainly Barrass", had tried to sell Mr Nunn some drugs, which he declined.

The court heard Barrass then asked Mr Nunn to exchange a ten pound note for two fives, then gave him one £5 and a "pill" in return for his £10.

Mr Hill said in the row that followed, Mr Nunn "became angry and fearing an attack" so punched Barrass on the nose, which started bleeding, and the groups then dispersed.

But Mr Hill added: "Unfortunately, Barrass and Gordon did not go far. It is our case they stayed in the alleyway, having just retreated a short distance.

"It would seem Mr Barrass, having been punched on the nose, maybe perhaps embarrassed, was out for revenge.

"We say Mr Gordon was more than willing to help him.

"CCTV will show, we say, Mr Barrass, with a sharp object in his hand, walking past the camera."

The court heard Barrass said "watch what I'm going to do" as he and Gordon made their way back.

Mr Hill said the confrontation was "never going to be a fair fight, never just a scuffle or exchange of punches" and added: "Barrass was carrying a knife and he was going to use it".

The court heard one witness saw Barrass "rapidly approach" a group in the alleyway, saying he would "stab any one of them" and people started "backing off".

Mr Hill added: "As Barrass was threatening to stab someone, Connor Brown stepped forward and punched him, we say, to stop him carrying out his threat, but Barrass then proceeded to stab Connor Brown in the chest.

"Connor Brown tried to fight back but he was bleeding heavily. You will be able to see on CCTV what appears to be a large stain on his shirt.

"He was bleeding heavily and as he grappled with Leighton Barrass the pair ended up crashing into bins and falling onto the floor, with Barrass on top of Mr Brown, continuing to wield his knife, delivering blows to the front and back of his body."

Mr Hill said Gordon "took the opportunity" to join in the attack on Mr Brown by kicking and stamping.

Mr Brown did manage to get back onto this feet, with help, but "staggered and collapsed" due to blood loss.

The court heard three out of the five knife wounds to Mr Brown were so hard that they damaged bone.

The fatal wound had penetrated his heart.

Mr Hill said St John's ambulance staff and on off duty nurse tried to help Mr Brown and two doctors, including a consultant, with the air ambulance service had been close by and rushed to the scene by car.

Mr Hill said: "They were there within minutes and actually carried out emergency surgery in the street.

"They carried out various transfusions, opened up Connor Brown's chest and massaged his heart, did everything they could to help him."

The court heard witnesses at the scene had contacted Mr Brown's parents, who travelled to the scene but "all they could do was follow the ambulance".

Barrass, who was arrested at the scene and Gordon, who was arrested in Edinburgh after the travelled there by train, both deny murder.

Mr Hill said Barrass and Gordon may both claim they were acting in self defence during the violence.

Mr Hill added: "In Barrass's case, his own defence. In Gordon's case, to defend Barrass."

But Mr Hill said it was Mr Nunn and Mr Brown who prosecutors say had to act in self defence against Barrass, when they both, separately, punched him.

Mr Hill added: "In Mr Brown's case, we say it was entirely reasonable to punch a man running around with a knife threatening to stab innocent members of the public.

"In fact, we say it was a brave thing to do."