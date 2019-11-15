Connor Brown murder trial: Live updates from crown court on day three of murder trial as witnesses give evidence

Leighton Barrass and Ally Gordon, both 20, have denied murdering the 18-year-old Farringdon lad. Jurors sitting at Newcastle Crown Court are now into the third day of evidence in the murder trial. The court has heard from two of Connor’s friends who were in the alley when he was stabbed in the early hours of Sunday, February 24. Further witnesses who were in the busy alleyway at the time are expected to give evidence today (Friday, November 15). Please refresh for updates.