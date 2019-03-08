Connor Brown murder: How you can pay tribute to the teenager at a charity football match this weekend

Teenager Connor Brown will be remembered by family, friends and supporters at a special football game this weekend.

The Sunderland lad, who played in the Sunday League for Seaburn FC, lost his life in February following an incident in Sunderland city centre.

Two people have been charged with his murder.



On Sunday, Connor's team will face a starting XI made up of his friends in a bid to raise money to support his family.

An online fund, set up in the wake of his death, has generated more than £27,000 with Jordan Henderson and Charlotte Crosby among those making a contribution.

A number of different fundraisers have also been held in his honour, from bucket collections to raffles.

Sunday's match, taking place on the football ground behind Donkin's pub, Silksworth, will kick-off at 1.30pm.

Those wishing to go along are being encouraged to arrive early in time for a minute's silence.

Further details, posted on the Facebook event Connor Brown's Charity Football event, said: "We would like to make this event one to remember, to do so we would like to invite all surrounding communities to unite on this day and reflect on what a beautiful young man he was."

According to the event page, parking will be available on the day, with The Puma Centre offering their overflow space and New Silksworth Academy opening their gates.

After the game, both teams plan to head to The Dolphin, in Farringdon, to raise a glass to the teenager, who worked as a GP receptionist in the city.

Connor was a regular at the pub, and drank with his friends there. Staff have since set up a shrine in tribute to him.



*The charity match will take place at 1.30pm on Sunday in Silksworth. A minute's silence will happen before the kick-off.