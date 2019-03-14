Connor Brown murder: Former world heavyweight boxing champion Shannon Briggs to appear at charity evening in memory of Sunderland teenager

A former world heavyweight boxing champion will be special guest at a charity evening in memory of Sunderland stabbing victim Connor Brown.

American star Shannon Briggs will appear at the city’s Roker Hotel on Saturday, March 23, with proceeds from the evening going to Connor’s family.

Tributes to Connor Brown left in Park Lane.

The 18-year-old died after being attacked behind The Borough pub, in Vine Place, Sunderland city centre, in the early hours of Sunday, February 24.

Dozens of floral tributes were left to Connor in Park Lane following his death.

More than £30,000 has been raised to support the teenager’s family thanks to donations from the likes of Liverpool and England star Jordan Henderson and former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.

Balloon releases and a charity football match have also taken place.

Connor Brown.

As part of this latest event, a question and answer session will be held and appearances by comedian Gary Skyner and singer Natalie Ferguson.

Charity boxing matches will also take place.

Front row VIP tables of 10 are available for £1,000 or £100 per ticket and include a signed glove, meet and greet and pie and peas meal.

Tables of 10 including a photo opportunity and pie and peas are on offer for £500 a table or £50 per ticket.

Tickets can be bought by calling 07595183555 or the Roker Hotel on 0191 567 1786.

Earlier this month, Connor’s devastated family paid tribute to him.

They said: “His smile was infectious.

“Everybody who knew Connor knew that smile – and every time he was out or was photographed he’d have that big grin on his face, a smile that lit up a room.

“He was the life and soul of the group and had a fantastic group of friends who all loved his personality and everything he was.

“Words can’t describe what life will be like without him.

“He had so much to live for – and so much more to give.”

*Two men have been charged with Connor’s murder and are due to stand trial later this year.

Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, and Ally Gordon, 19, of Polmuir Road, both Sunderland, are both charged with murder on February 24.

Gordon faces a separate charge of possession of a bladed article.

A provisional trial date has been set for July.