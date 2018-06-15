Concerns Sunderland heritage space could become anti-social behaviour hotspot

Plans to transform a Sunderland city centre green space into a heritage-themed hub have been criticised over fears the site could attract anti-social behaviour.

This week, city councillors gave feedback on the Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area Management plan, which aims to revamp historic buildings around Sunderland Minster and the Empire Theatre.

If Sunderland City Council’s £1.9m Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) bid is successful, a £2.5m pot will be used for building improvements, events, training and activities until June 2023.

Plans for the Town Park area include new surfacing, lighting, a performance space and panels exploring the area’s medieval history.

However, the council’s Economic Prosperity Scrutiny Committee raised concerns about the plans ranging from anti-social behaviour to site promotion.

Coun Michael Dixon, speaking at Sunderland Civic Centre, said the area could attract anti-social behaviour at night and asked if it would be marshalled.

“The green is a fairly safe walkway for people who want to avoid the pubs,” he said.

“In your efforts to improve it, it could be a meeting point for people at night and a place that people avoid”.

Committee chairman, Doris MacKnight, also questioned whether the name ‘Town Park’ should be used in future.

“We’re not a town, we’re a city. It needs to be highlighted as when we go out of Sunderland people call it a town,” she said.

Townscape Heritage project officer, Judith Miller, told the committee more public consultation would take place on the site’s future appearance and use.

“A lot of people call it ‘Minster Green’ so we’re looking to re-brand it so it’s more of a destination,” she said.

The officer explained the scheme had “room for manoeuvre” and practical measures would be considered to ensure “it isn’t used in an anti-social way”.

“It’s not intended to be a nightlife venue,” she added.

Current plans for the site include tours and community events linking with outreach work at Sunderland Minster and the Sunderland Empire, the committee heard.

A planned oral history project for the site was welcomed by Coun Barry Curran who called for recognition of the streets and town characters “lost in history”.

Council officers also reassured Coun Christine Marshall that restrictions on nearby traffic would minimise noise issues for people using the space.

Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area was designated in 1969 and centred upon the core of the medieval village before being extended in 1989 to include surrounding 19th and early 20th century development.

The current boundary includes a range of Victorian and Edwardian buildings such as the Empire Theatre, the Dun Cow and Peacock pub and the historic core of the medieval settlement around Sunderland Minster and Town Park.

A plan to extend the boundary to include Keel Square will be discussed by the council’s Planning and Highways Committee before being given the final stamp by cabinet next week.

A decision on the £1.9m HLF bid is also expected this month with first stage of events planned for summer.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service