Concerns grow for the welfare of missing teenage girl

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:01 BST
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 13-year-old teenage girl from Sunderland.

Emily Rhodes, 13, was last seen in the South Hylton area at around 7.40pm on Saturday (June 5).

Concerns are growing for the welfare of Emily Rhodes, 13.placeholder image
Concerns are growing for the welfare of Emily Rhodes, 13. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since then to find her but have so far proved unsuccessful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers and Emily’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her whereabouts.

“Emily is described as 5ft 4in tall, of medium build with shoulder-length mousy brown hair which is usually worn in a ponytail.

“She is believed to be wearing a denim jacket, white t-shirt, navy lycra shorts and white New Balance trainers.”

Emily or anyone who has information as to her whereabouts are urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report it page on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250705-0995.

Related topics:Northumbria PoliceFamilySocial media
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice