Concerns grow for the welfare of missing teenage girl
Emily Rhodes, 13, was last seen in the South Hylton area at around 7.40pm on Saturday (June 5).
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since then to find her but have so far proved unsuccessful.
“Officers and Emily’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her whereabouts.
“Emily is described as 5ft 4in tall, of medium build with shoulder-length mousy brown hair which is usually worn in a ponytail.
“She is believed to be wearing a denim jacket, white t-shirt, navy lycra shorts and white New Balance trainers.”
Emily or anyone who has information as to her whereabouts are urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report it page on their website.
You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250705-0995.