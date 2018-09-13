Company manager smashed his Mercedes into schoolboy after inhaling gas

A company manager who was in a "stupor" through inhaling gas from canisters smashed his Mercedes into a teenage boy who was waiting to cross the road.

Dashcam footage from the scene shows Daniel Peddie's red motor plough into the 13-year-old, who was standing next his bike, and send him flying into the air.

The 32-year-old's vehicle then smashed into a stationary car, which was sent crashing into the vehicle behind.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the youngster was saved from serious injury as he was wearing a helmet but needed a week of school.

Peddie, of Henson Close, Washington, admitted dangerous driving.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court worried witnesses had taken away Peddie's car keys when they saw him behind the wheel in a Costco car park in Gateshead, where he had just bought six compresses gas canisters, last July.

Mr Pallister said: "The defendant was in the drivers' seat, inhaling from one of the canisters.

"Witnesses describe he appeared oblivious to their presence, despite them shouting and opening the vehicle's door.

"Upon opening the door, they noticed other gas canisters scattered in the front passenger footwell.

"They were obviously concerned about his condition and his fitness to drive.

"They actually recovered a set of car keys from the front passenger seat. During that time the defendant continued to inhale from the gas canister."

The court heard Peddie had another set of car keys and was able to drive away from the car park.

It was at a roundabout not far from the car park that he lost control of the car.

Mr Pallsiter said: "He turned a sharp left, mounted a kerb, drove a across a grassed area and collided with the 13-year-old, who was stood with his bike, waiting to cross the road.

"He describes that as a result of the collision, he was thrown into the air and landed on the ground.

"He hit his head on the ground but, fortunately, was wearing his cycle helmet."

Mr Pallister said Peddie's car continued and hit a stationary vehicle, which was shunted back into another car.

The teen who, who suffered soreness and bruising, said he was left "scared" by what happened and added: "If I hadn't been wearing my helmet I could have been killed.

"I missed the last week of school, taking part in trips and events."

Mr recorder John Thackray said Peddie had put himself into a "stupor" with the gas canisters before he drove off.

The judge told him: "Nobody who has seen that footage could be anything other than shocked by the sight of the young boy flying up into the air, over your bonnet.

"This could have been so much worse for him and for you."

The judge sentenced him to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years with rehabilitation requirements, 150 hours unpaid work, £300 compensation and a three-year road ban with extended test.

The court heard Peddie had been going through personal trauma at the time of the offence and was able to provide references to his ordinarily positive character.

John Wilkinson, defending, said Peddie is employed as a service manager at the firm he works at and if he was absent from his role it would impact on the company and its employees.