Church's stained glass window smashed in break in

A church which dates back to the 12th century has been targeted by burglars.

Durham Constabulary says St Mary’s Church, in Hall Walk, Easington Village, was targeted on Saturday, sometime overnight.

A force spokesman said: "The perpetrators smashed a stained glass window to enter the vestry of the church.

"They made an untidy search of the property before leaving with lead removed from the window."

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 99 of April 8.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/