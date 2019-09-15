Police are treating three burglaries in one night in Shiney Row as linked.

On the evening and morning of Thursday and Friday, September 5 and 6, police received reports of the break-ins on Whitworth Park Drive, Shiney Row.

Damage was done to the doors of shed and garage doors after attempts to force entry through them. A number of items were stolen. These included an electric sander, tools and children’s toys. Officers are treating the incidents as linked.

An investigation has been launched and police are keen to identify and speak with a man who was seen riding a bicycle in the area between 4am and 5.25am on September 6.

Police are now asking for residents of Elba Park to check any CCTV footage they may have and to contact them if they should spot anything suspicious.

Detective Constable Alex Hadwin, of Northumbria Police’s Southern burglary team, said: “We take this type of criminality very seriously and enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible.

“Burglary is a crime that can have a long-lasting effect on victims and the community as a whole, so I would like to reassure residents that we are committed to bringing offenders to justice.

“On the morning of September 6, we believe a man on a bicycle was acting suspiciously in the area.

“I am keen to identify and locate that individual; so would appeal to the residents of Elba Park to check their CCTV systems on that morning and pass any information to police.

“I would also ask those living in the area to ensure all windows and doors to sheds and garages are locked, and any valuables not left on display.

“We will continue to work with our neighbourhood teams who have increased patrols in the area, and anyone with any concerns is asked to contact police.”

Anyone with information about the break-ins are asked to contact 101 quoting reference 113223B/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.