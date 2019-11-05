Child taken to hospital after 'medical episode' on Sunderland street
A child has been taken to hospital following a medical incident on a Sunderland street.
Emergency services were called to Southwick Road in the city at around 6pm on Tuesday, November 5, following a ‘medical episode’ involving a child.
The child was then taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital by ambulance.
A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “At 6pm today (Tuesday) police received a report of concern for a child on Southwick Road, Sunderland.
“Officers attended alongside the North East Ambulance Service and it was soon established that the child was suffering a medical episode.
“The call was made in good faith and we would like to thank members of the public for their concern.”
A North East Ambulance spokesman said: “We sent a double crewed ambulance to Southwick Road in Sunderland at 5.50pm.
“A child was taken to hospital by ambulance.”