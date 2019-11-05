Emergency services were called to Southwick Road in the city at around 6pm on Tuesday, November 5, following a ‘medical episode’ involving a child.

The child was then taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital by ambulance.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “At 6pm today (Tuesday) police received a report of concern for a child on Southwick Road, Sunderland.

Emergency services on Southwick Road, Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers attended alongside the North East Ambulance Service and it was soon established that the child was suffering a medical episode.

“The call was made in good faith and we would like to thank members of the public for their concern.”

A North East Ambulance spokesman said: “We sent a double crewed ambulance to Southwick Road in Sunderland at 5.50pm.

“A child was taken to hospital by ambulance.”