Chef's jaw fractured by strangers in attack near Sunderland bus station

A chef's jaw was fractured when he was attacked by two strangers as he walked home from a night out.

The victim was repeatedly hit in the face as he passed Sunderland bus station, alone, after some after-work drinks with colleagues in the Newcastle city centre in October 2016.



Newcastle Crown Court heard the two attackers had asked if he had any money then pounced without warning.



He was hit “with a number of punches” and ended up with a swollen nose, cut lip and fractured jaw, which did not require surgery.



Martin Hoggarth, 29, of no fixed address, admitted unlawful wounding.



The court heard a second man, who is said to have thrown the first punches, has since died.



Mr recorder John Aitken sentenced Hoggarth, who has served the equivalent of a ten month jail term on remand, to six months behind bars, suspended for 18 months, with programme and rehabilitation requirements.



The judge told him: "You and another man, who has now deceased, assaulted this man, who was doing nothing to you.



"You did not initiate this but you did join in and he was badly injured, with a broken jaw and a number of other injuries.



"You should be ashamed of yourself for attacking a man in the street like that."



Vic Laffey, defending, said Hoggarth has had significant alcohol problems but has now detoxified and sought help.



Mr Laffey said Hoggarth wants to 'put his life in order'.