CCTV released by police as they investigate racist abuse at Heworth Metro station
A CCTV image has been issued by police as they try to trace a man who could help with an inquiry into racist abuse towards a Metro passenger.
Northumbria Police has released the still of a man they would like to track down after a man was racially abused at Heworth, which carries trains to and from South Shields and Sunderland.
The incident happened just after 10am on Thursday, October 3, when officers received a call from a man who said he was being threatened on a Metro by another member of the public.
The force has identified a man wearing a blue cap they would like to speak to in connection with the offence, as he was in the station at the time and could have information which could help.
Anyone who can help can call 101 quoting crime reference 125712S/19, send a report online at the Northumbria Police website or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.