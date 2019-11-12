The image released by Northumbria Police as part of inquiries into the incident at Heworth.

Northumbria Police has released the still of a man they would like to track down after a man was racially abused at Heworth, which carries trains to and from South Shields and Sunderland.

The incident happened just after 10am on Thursday, October 3, when officers received a call from a man who said he was being threatened on a Metro by another member of the public.

The force has identified a man wearing a blue cap they would like to speak to in connection with the offence, as he was in the station at the time and could have information which could help.