CCTV images of two men have been released following two quick-fire burglaries at a garden centre in Sunderland.

On the morning of May 15, police received a report that Grange Garden Centre, on Thompson Road in Southwick, had been raided overnight.

Do you know these men?

Money was stolen from a charity collection box and a DeWalt drill was also taken from the premises. Less than a fortnight later, officers were alerted to a second burglary at the garden centre which occurred on the afternoon of May 26.

Garden furniture and other items equating to more than £1,000 were stolen from outside the centre. Police investigating the burglaries have now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

The RNLI has hit out at thieves who stole the money people had donated to the voluntary service.

The life-saving crews rely on donations to provide the vital service to keep residents and visitors to Sunderland safe at sea.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “An investigation is ongoing into both incidents, and officers have now released two images of men they would like to trace.

“The first man has distinctive leg tattoos, while the second man was wearing a blue hoody to conceal his identity.

“Anyone who recognise the men are asked to contact 101 quoting reference 266 150519 and 482 260519, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Alternatively, you can pass on information via our website at www.northumbria.police.uk or by emailing south.intell.unit@northumbria.pnn.police.uk”