CCTV images issued as police search for garage store shoplifter

Police hope to trace this woman as they investigate a suspected shoplifting incident at a garage.

Durham Constabulary want to hear from the woman or anyone who can identify her as officers investigate a theft from the Asda garage in Peterlee last Saturday, March 10.

Officers in Peterlee wish to speak to this lady in connection with a shoplifting investigation.

They wish to speak to her in connection with the incident.

The suspect is described as being of slim build with grey hair wearing a khaki coat with fur lined hood, a pink scarf, jeans and boots.

Anyone with information is ask to call the force on 101 or email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI00111772.