CCTV images issued as police search for garage store shoplifter

Police hope to trace this woman as they investigate a suspected shoplifting incident at a garage.
Durham Constabulary want to hear from the woman or anyone who can identify her as officers investigate a theft from the Asda garage in Peterlee last Saturday, March 10.
They wish to speak to her in connection with the incident.
The suspect is described as being of slim build with grey hair wearing a khaki coat with fur lined hood, a pink scarf, jeans and boots.
Anyone with information is ask to call the force on 101 or email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI00111772.