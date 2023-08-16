CCTV image released after flare lands beside child's wheelchair at Sunderland v Birmingham match

Officers received reports of the alleged incident, reportedly involving a flare, which is said to have taken place as Sunderland took on Birmingham City earlier in 2023.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “During the Sunderland AFC v Birmingham City game at the Stadium of Light between 3pm and 5pm on Saturday, April 15, it was reported that a flare was thrown from the away fan section of the ground into the lower north stand.

"The flare has then landed between the wheels of a wheelchair where a 12-year-old child was sitting. The victim suffered smoke inhalation and was left shaken as a result. No other injuries were reported.”

Police have issued this image of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

An investigation was launched and enquiries carried out, including a CCTV footage review.

Police have now issued an image of a man who they want to trace in connection with the report.

He was seen in the area at the time of the offence and may have information that would assist the investigation.