CCTV image released after cash and air weapons are snatched in house burglary

Police investigating a break in to a Washington house have released an image of a man who could help with their inquiry.

Northumbria Police say that at around 8.30pm on Monday, October 22, an offender broke into a house on Barmston Close, Columbia, and made away with cash and a number of air weapons.

An inquiry is underway to locate those responsible and officers have now identified a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

He was known to have been in the area at the time of the burglary and could have valuable information.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 145 221018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.