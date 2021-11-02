At about 8pm on September 9, it was reported that two men had entered Red Chilli on Sunderland Road and assaulted a man.

One is alleged to have pushed the victim to the ground and assaulted him, before a second suspect threw a drink can at the man.

An investigation is ongoing and Northumbria police have identified two men who they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two men police are trying to track in connection with the assault

The two men were seen in the area at the time that the offence was committed and could have information that can assist police.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 099245L/21.

Alternatively you can email [email protected] or pass on information via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Police are issuing a CCTV appeal to help track the men

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.