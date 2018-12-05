CCTV appeal by police after robber tries to steal woman's car outside Co-Op

Have your say

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after an attempted robbery outside a Co-Op store.

Police are appealing for information after a man attempted to steal a woman's car keys.

A lone woman parked her car outside the Co-Operative Store, in Co-operative Terrace, Shotton Colliery and entered the store.

Soon after the woman left the store and headed back to her car where she was grabbed by a man.

A spokesman for Peterlee Police said: "At this time the victim is approached by an unknown male who grabs her from behind and demands she hand over the keys to her car.

"The female victim screams for help causing the male to releases the female victim, at which time the victim gets into her vehicle and drives off."

The incident happened at around 8.35pm on Monday October 29.

If anyone has any information, call 101 and ask to speak with DC Nicholson.