Now police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

Officers received a report at about 6.30pm on Wednesday October 6, that a man had been assaulted outside the Golden Chef takeaway on Borough Road.

It was reported that a male assailant approached the victim in the street and punched him, causing facial injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and police have now identified a man who they would like to speak to.

He was believed to be in the area at the time of the alleged offence and could have information that can assist the investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell US Something’ page of the Northumbria force website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 110121Y/21. Alternatively you can email [email protected]

Do you recognise him?

