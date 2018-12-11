CCTV appeal after theft from Marks & Spencer

Police investigating a theft from Washington Galleries have issued a picture of a man they want to trace.

A theft took place at the retail park's Marks & Spencer store, where a number of food items were taken from the shop without payment.

The incident happened at 3.20pm on October 23.

An investigation was subsequently launched, and officers have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their inquiries.

He was thought to have been in the store at the time and could help police.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 671 231018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.