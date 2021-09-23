Do you recognise this man?

Officers are investigating the assault which happened at around 3.55am on Saturday, September 4 outside the Pizza King takeaway on Holmeside.

Emergency services attended and found a male with a serious injury to his nose before he was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital.

Police have since arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assault and he has been released under investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An image of another male who was believed to be at the scene at the time of the offence has now been released.

The Force say the man could have information that can assist the investigation, so are asking for anybody who knows him to come forward.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 096965Q/21.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.