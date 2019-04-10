Caught on camera: Flytipper lands fine and costs after video evidence catches him dumping bags of waste

A man was caught dumping bin liners filled with rubbish and a mattress by a covert camera.

Thirty-year-old John Hall of Windsor Terrace, Haswell, was caught on CCTV dumping waste from a vehicle on privately owned land off Black Lane, Wheatley Hill.

A covert camera captured John Hall flytipping waste from a car.

As a result has been ordered to pay at total of £692.63 by Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.

As the location has been affected by flytipping in the past a covert CCTV camera had been deployed in the area.

While carrying out regular patrols a Durham County Council neighbourhood warden spotted the flytip, consisting of a mattress and general household waste

The warden reviewed the footage which showed a male pull up to the scene at 6.51pm on Saturday, September 22, last year and proceed to deposit waste from his vehicle before driving away.

In mitigation the defendant admitted the waste was his and he was regretful of his actions.

He also claimed that he initially took the items to Thornley Household Waste Recycling Centre, Shotton Colliery, but was told that the items could not be recycled there and was turned away.

Based on his means and a guilty plea Hall was fined £320 and ordered to pay £340.63 in costs and a victim surcharge of £32.

Ian Hoult, the council's neighbourhood protection manager, said: “Flytipping not only blights our beautiful county, it can land you with a fine of up to £50,000 and a criminal record.

“Most people dispose of their waste responsibly however we hope that this prosecution will deter anyone who thinks they are above the law.”

To find out how to report flytipping visit http://www.durham.gov.uk/flytipping.