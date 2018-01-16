Cat killer who stamped on head of partner's pet is branded 'evil monster'

A church cleaner who stamped his partner's cat to death has been branded an 'evil monster' by her after he escaped a jail term.

The dead pet's owner also insists she does not want the compensation he must pay her and that she will donate the £200 to a cancer charity.

Aileen Holmes.

A court heard Thomas John Hogarth threw tortoise shell cat Sophie into a bin after launching the attack because she had "stared at him while doing her business on the carpet".

Hogarth, 63, of Canterbury Way, Jarrow, was sentenced on Tuesday to 12 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, with requirements of 30 days’ specified activity and 300 hours of unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from keeping animals for life and was told to pay £200 in compensation to Aileen Holmes, £150 costs and a £15 surcharge.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard Hogarth was house proud and could not cope with the smell of urine and faeces left by her pets after the couple moved in together.

Commenting afterwards on Hogarth's sentence, Ms Holmes, 66, of Prudhoe Grove, Jarrow, said: "I wanted him jailed.

"This week I haven't slept at all, for fear of him knocking on the door."

Ms Holmes, who lived with Hogarth after they met online, added: "I'm pleased that he has been sentenced, though I think a suspended sentence of 12 weeks for what he did is an absolute joke.

"I am pleased he has been dealt with, but it's not going to bring my cat back.

"I've never slept a full night since it happened. You go to sleep, wake up and start thinking about it. I can still see the little cat's face.

"I think he's vile. I wouldn't call him an animal because animals are quite nice. He's sub-human.

"It was horrendous. He came upstairs and said 'I've killed your cat' and I didn't believe him at first. I couldn't comprehend it.

"My family have been so upset about it, especially my nine-year-old granddaughter Poppy, who couldn't believe Tom could do something as cruel as that.

"He has to pay me £200 compensation, but I'm giving that to Cancer Research UK. I don't want his money. I couldn't benefit from losing my cat. Even £200,000 wouldn't pay for her.

"Sophie was a much-loved pet. She was a huge part of the family, especially for my granddaughter.

"He stamped her to death. There was blood splattered all over the walls. There was so much blood. He put his blood-splattered trousers in the laundry basket. The RSPCA said she would have had a horrific death.

"He was a 19 stone man against a four-kilo cat and she had no chance.

"There had been no argument. That's why I just couldn't believe it. It seems unbelievable to think about it.

"After he did it, he made himself a cup of tea. When I returned to the house a few days later, there was blood all over the kettle. It was like a massacre."

Speaking about Hogarth, who launched his attack on August 23 last year at their then home in The Crescent, Jarrow, she said: "He's an evil monster. Sophie didn't stand a chance. He was 19 stone and she was just a small cat.

"I'm glad I'm getting a bit of closure on this.

"What he did was disgusting and and it's really been hanging over me. I've hardly slept at all since it happened. It was just horrific.

"On Facebook he posted something about thinking he'd go to jail so I imagine he's happy with the result.

"I was frightened of cats as a child but I found a stray when I was 30 and it just snowballed from there.

"I used to have a cattery and had more than a hundred in the house at one time.

"The Lord may forgive Tom Hogarth but I will not."