Cash machine targeted in tractor ramraid on Post Office

A tractor has been used by would-be thieves in a ramraid on a Post Office cash machine.

The ATM of the business in Quebec Street, in Langley Park, was targeted in the attack at around 3.45am today.

Durham Constabulary says it is believed the suspects used a stolen red Ford Fiesta, a stolen Ford Transit van and a New Holland JCB-type tractor to travel to the village.

They then tried to remove a cash point built into the wall of the shop front.

After no success, the suspects made their getaway in the Fiesta, heading towards Quebec Village.

A spokesperson, from Durham Constabulary said: “Nobody was injured during the incident. However, it has caused significant damage to the front of the Post Office.

“We would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the Langley Park area in the early hours of this morning to come forward.”

It is understood that the Transit and tractor were left at the scene.

Anyone with any information should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 25 of March 5.

Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.