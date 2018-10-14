Career burglar jailed for raiding homes just days after being released from jail

A career burglar who raided three homes just days after his release from jail is back behind bars.

David Hill targeted the properties in Washington in August.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 44-year-old had been released from his last prison sentence just three days earlier.

Hill, of Springwell Estate, Gateshead, admitted three offences of burglary when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

Judge Simon Batiste sentenced him to four and a half years behind bars.

He told him: "You are a career burglar. You have a huge record for offences of dishonesty and many previous offences of burglary.

"You had been released only three days earlier. You knew perfectly well what you were doing.

"You were clearly equipped, you had gloves and a torch etc. Clearly you planned these burglaries to take place."

The court heard Hill was on drugs when he carried out the break-ins.