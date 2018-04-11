Care worker cleared of indecent assault charges on underage boy

A female children's home worker has been cleared of a series of sexual allegations involving an underage boy who was in her care.

Married Carole Davis was accused of having sex with the youngster at her home and abusing him during days out.

The charges dated back to the 1990s, when Davis was in her 30s.

Davis, now 59, of Greystoke Avenue, Sunderland, denied 10 offences of indecent assault and was being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

On the third day of the case, Judge Amanda Rippon ordered jurors to deliver a 'not guilty' verdict in relation to each charge.

During the course of the trial, jurors were told by prosecutors that Davis told the teenage boy he was "special", bought him "treats" and made him feel loved.

In a recorded video interview with police, the man who made the allegations told officers that Davis would buy him "things the other kids couldn't get access to" like toiletries and a Walkman, as well as buying him snacks, cigarettes and his favourite meal from McDonald's.

The court also heard from an ex-girlfriend of the man, who in evidence said that he "froze" when the pair once bumped into Davis in a supermarket.

She urged him to report the alleged incidents to the police.

Davis had denied every offence and denied anything sexual ever took place between herself and the boy, who is now an adult.