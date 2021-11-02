Car being used for deliveries stolen while outside an address in Hendon

Police have launched an investigation after a car which was being used to make deliveries was stolen from outside a property in Hendon.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 2:10 pm

The incident is alleged to have taken place shortly before 2.30pm on Monday, November 1, on Hastings Street in the Hendon area of Sunderland.

It is reported that a black Seat, which was being used to make deliveries at the time, was taken while being left outside an address on the street.

Police says that efforts to locate the missing vehicle are ongoing and anyone with information relating to the crime should get in touch with them.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 2.30pm yesterday we received a report that a black Seat, being used to make deliveries, had been stolen while left outside an address on Hastings Street in Hendon.

“Efforts to locate the vehicle are on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 referencing log NP-20211101-0599 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

