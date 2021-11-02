The incident is alleged to have taken place shortly before 2.30pm on Monday, November 1, on Hastings Street in the Hendon area of Sunderland.

Police says that efforts to locate the missing vehicle are ongoing and anyone with information relating to the crime should get in touch with them.

Police are investigating after a car that was being used for deliveries was stolen from outside a property in Hendon.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 2.30pm yesterday we received a report that a black Seat, being used to make deliveries, had been stolen while left outside an address on Hastings Street in Hendon.

“Efforts to locate the vehicle are on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 referencing log NP-20211101-0599 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

