Cannabis grower busted after plants and seedlings found in 'significant set-up' in rear bedroom of his Washington home
A Washington man appeared in court charged with growing cannabis plants in his home.
Kevin Froud, 38, of Johnson Terrace, Sulgrave, admitted the charge when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard it was Froud’s first attempt to grow cannabis plants and the prosecution described it as a ‘significant set up’.
Magistrates were told the cannabis was intended for personal use ‘because growing them is much cheaper than buying them’.
Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said police went to his home in March and on investigating found a cannabis farm in a rear bedroom.
There were 16 mature plants and ten seedlings.
She said: “He confirmed that the plants were all his and he tended to them. His intention was to grow them for personal use because growing them is much cheaper than buying them and this was his first attempt at growing them.
“Although the defendant is saying it is for personal use, it is still quite a significant set up.”
Bushra Begum, defending, said: “He is a man of previous good character and has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
“His fear of going to prison today has been a wake-up call and he has taken every step to address his issues.”
A spokesman for the probation service told the court that Froud’s mental health had been in decline and he used the cannabis as a way of coping with his anxiety and depression.
Froud was given a 12-month community order and told to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.