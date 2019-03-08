Can you help? Police appeal after attempted burglaries and car thefts in Sunderland

Two men have been arrested after a report of attempted burglaries and car thefts in Sunderland overnight.

Shortly after 4.30am this morning, police received a report two individuals were acting suspiciously in the Grangetown area of the city.

They were reportedly seen attempting to break into houses and cars in the area – rousing suspicion from one resident who contacted police.

Officers were sent to the area and two men – aged 43 and 32 – were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

They remain in police custody and are assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police are now keen to hear from any residents, particularly those living in the Aylesford Mews area, to get in touch if they witnessed anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 117 080319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.