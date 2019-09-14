Burglaries linked by police as they urge residents to report suspicious activity and seek CCTV
A spate of burglaries across a town have been linked by detectives as they urge residents to report anything suspicious.
Northumbria Police is investigating a series of break-ins in the Houghton area overnight between Thursday, September 5, and Friday, September 6.
Officers received reports of three separate burglaries on Whitworth Park Drive, on Elba Park off the A183 Chester Road near Shiney Row, when offenders damaged shed or garage doors and attempt to access properties.
A number of items were stolen including an electric sander, tools and children’s toys.
An investigation has been launched and police are keen to identify a man who was riding a bicycle in the area between 4am and 5.25am on the Thursday.
Police have now asked for residents of Elba Park to check any CCTV footage they may have and contact police if they see anything suspicious.
Detective Constable Alex Hadwin, of the force’s Southern burglary team, said: “We take this type of criminality very seriously and inquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible.
“Burglary is a crime that can have a long-lasting effect on victims and the community as a whole, so I would like to reassure residents that we are committed to bringing offenders to justice.
“On the morning of September 6, we believe a man on a bicycle was acting suspiciously in the area.
“I am keen to identify and locate that individual – so would appeal to the residents of Elba Park to check their CCTV systems on that morning and pass any information to police.
“I would also ask those living in the area to ensure all windows and doors to sheds and garages are locked, and any valuables not left on display.”
“We will continue to work with our neighbourhood teams who have increased patrols in the area, and anyone with any concerns is asked to contact police.
Anyone with information about the break-ins are asked to contact 101 quoting reference 113223B/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Alternatively, people can email 2947@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.