Burglar who hurled 'missiles' at police during three-hour rooftop standoff slammed for 'selfish' behaviour
An axe-wielding burglar has been labelled a “drain” on the emergency services after a three-hour standoff saw him throw bricks, roof tiles and debris at police officers trying to protect the community.
Raider Edwin Loughlin broke into a home on Caroline Street, Hetton, on August 27 and ripped pipework and radiators from the walls.
Northumbria Police was called to the scene, but Loughlin scaled the roof of the building instead of giving himself up to officers.
The 23-year-old appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, October 8 for sentence after admitting charges of burglary, having an axe, damaging property and affray.
The hearing heard that Loughlin threw more than 50 missiles at the police during the incident and inconvenienced more than 100 members of the public, who had to leave their homes or places of work while officers put a cordon to protect the community.
As he was jailed for 21 months by Judge Robert Spragg, Detective Constable Andy Thompson, of Northumbria Police, criticised the burglar’s selfish actions and the implications they had on both the emergency services and members of the public.
He said: “Edwin Loughlin posed a serious danger to himself, police officers and the local community on the afternoon in question.
“He showed a total disregard for the law as he broke into a property that was ready to be rented out, causing more than £4,800 of damage as he hacked at the pipework, radiators and plastering.
“With the net tightening as police arrived, Loughlin then ran across rooftops and hurled bricks, tiles and debris at the officers below while also threatening to use the axe as a weapon against those looking to detain him.
“During his hours of frenzy, he smashed the windscreen of a police dog van and endangered the wider public, with police left with little choice but to set up cordon to protect the local community.
“Loughlin’s selfish behaviour was a drain on emergency resources and resulted in significant damage to the house, a police vehicle and two cars which belonged to residents.
“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and he will now spend a considerable spell behind bars.”