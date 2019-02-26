Burglar caused more than £3,000 damage in 'smash and grab' raid on Sunderland social club

A raider who stole cash and caused damage during a "smash and grab" raid at a workingmen's club has been put behind bars.

Paul Robinson got into the New Herrington club, in Houghton, through an insecure window and smashed into the tills, gaming machines, pool table and even the glasses containing staff tips.

A total of £3,480 of damage was caused by the 40-year-old, who has convictions for 149 previous offences, including burglary and theft.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Robinson had been back on the streets from a previous prison sentence for house burglary for just a fortnight when he carried out the break-in last November.

Robinson, of Pensher Street, Sunderland, admitted burglary.

Mr Recorder Nathan Adams sentenced him to eight months behind bars.

The judge told him: "You caused significant damage to find whatever you could.

"You broke into tills, smashed glasses containing staff tips behind the bar, smashed gaming machines, the pool machine.

"It caused significant upset to those who work in the club and manage the club and I take that into account.

"They were doing their best to make ends meet in difficult times.

"The effect cannot be underestimated.

"You were smashing and grabbing whatever property you could."

The court heard Robinson had been struggling financially and had a drug problem as a result of his last prison sentence when he carried out the raid.