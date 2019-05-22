Bungling Sunderland burglar convicted after leaving blood smeared at city dental practice where he stole £850 and mobile phone

A bungling burglar who raided a Wearside dental practice has been convicted after leaving blood smeared at his own crime scene.

Sunderland man Wayne Carr, 29, broke into Mydentist Orthodontic Centre, in Laura Street, Sunderland city centre, on the evening of August 22 last year.

The piece of glass Wayne Carr cut himself on during a raid he carried out at a Sunderland dental practice.

While inside, light-fingered thief Carr helped himself to the business’ safe, which contained approximately £850 cash, a mobile phone, several keys and receipts belonging to the practice.

But in his haste for freedom, Carr cut himself on a piece of glass – and inadvertently left traces of his blood at the scene which were spotted when police arrived.

The swabs were sent off for forensic analysis and were later linked back to Carr, who was arrested by police.

Carr, of Spring Garden Close, Hendon, admitted one charge of burglary at a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Blood left by Wayne Carr after he raided a Sunderland dental practice.

A judge has now ordered him to pay £2,223 in compensation to the practice.

He was also handed a one-year community order.

Detective constable Graeme Joyce, of Northumbria Police, said: “Wayne Carr was thinking only about himself when he smashed his way into the premises, and in doing so, caused a great deal of distress and upset to owners and staff.

“His selfish actions were laid bare as a result of some fantastic police work, with our forensic team once again working hand-in-hand with officers to ensure an opportunistic offender was convicted and brought before the courts.

“This is another example of how advancements in forensic analysis mean the net is tightening on criminals.

"The tiniest trace of blood, saliva or bodily fluids can now be detected and used as concrete evidence to prove a person’s guilt.

“We are committed to protecting those who live and work in Sunderland, and that includes our businesses who have a hugely important role in our communities.

“As a force, we will continue to identify burglars, solve crimes and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice for their crimes.”